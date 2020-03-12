Estás leyendo: La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, da positivo en coronavirus

COVID-19 La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, da positivo en coronavirus

Pablo Iglesias se encuentra en cuarentena. Ambos se encuentran en buen estado. En las próximas horas se harán pruebas al resto de miembros del Gobierno. Pedro Sánchez adapta su agenda para mantener reuniones telemáticas.

Fotografía de archivo de la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero. - EFE
 

MADRID

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO / AGENCIAS

La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, ha dado positivo en coronavirus, según ha anunciado el Gobierno. El vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias, está en cuarentena. Ambos se encuentran en buen estado.

Según informa Moncloa, el resto del Ejecutivo será sometido a la prueba del Covid-19 a lo largo de las próximas horas y los resultados se conocerán esta misma tarde. El Ejecutivo también ha comunicado que se ha cancelado la comparecencia del Ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, en el Congreso prevista para este jueves.

La infección de Montero se ha dado a conocer antes de la celebración del Consejo de Ministros, que tiene lugar a las 12.30 horas, y en el que se tomarán las "medidas de prevención auspiciadas por las autoridades sanitarias". Montero participó este mismo martes en el último Consejo.

Por lo tanto, a la reunión asistirán los miembros del Ejecutivo cuya presencia sea necesaria para la aprobación del Plan de Choque en respuesta al Covid-19. Tras el encuentro, el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, comparecerá ante los medios en rueda de prensa y las preguntas se realizarán de forma telemática.

A partir de este momento, según ha apuntado Moncloa, las demás reuniones previstas en la agenda del presidente se realizaran de manera telemática. La primera que aplicará este criterio es la cita de esta tarde con los agentes sociales.

Sánchez tenía previsto reunirse con los secretarios generales de CCOO y UGT, Unai Sordo y Pepe Álvarez, y con los presidentes de CEOE y Cepyme, Antonio Garamendi y Gerardo Cuerva, respectivamente, para promover el diálogo social y establecer un calendario oficial de reuniones.

