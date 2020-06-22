Estás leyendo: El rey Juan Carlos dejará de percibir este año 161.034 euros de su asignación

Monarquía El rey Juan Carlos dejará de percibir este año 161.034 euros de su asignación

Felipe VI ha tomado la decisión de retirar la asignación presupuestaria que recibía su padre en condición de rey emérito, y dejará de cobrarla este año.

Imagen de archivo del rey emérito. / EFE

El rey Juan Carlos dejará este año de percibir la cantidad de 161.034 euros por la decisión de Felipe VI de retirar a su padre la asignación presupuestaria que venía percibiendo hasta ahora.

La casa real ha publicado este lunes en su página web el estado de liquidación de su presupuesto a fecha de 31 de marzo, quince días después de que el rey hiciera pública su decisión, el pasado 15 de marzo.

