El Pleno del Tribunal Constitucional ha acordado este miércoles por unanimidad admitir a trámite la impugnación del Gobierno contra la reprobación del rey aprobada por el Parlamento de Catalunya el pasado mes de octubre.

En dicha resolución, la cámara parlamentaria autonómica reprochó el discurso del jefe del Estado tras el referéndum de independencia del 1 de octubre de 2017. Ahora, el tribunal de garantías estudiará si dicha iniciativa fue constitucional.

El recurso del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez se presentó contra dos epígrafes concretos de la resolución aprobada por el Parlament catalán el 11 de octubre de 2018. Uno de ellos señala expresamente que la cámara parlamentaria autonómica, en defensa de las instituciones catalanas y las libertades fundamentales "rechaza y condena el posicionamiento del rey Felipe VI, su intervención en el conflicto catalán y su justificación de la violencia por los cuerpos policiales el 1 de octubre de 2017".

El segundo punto impugnado por el Gobierno por inconstitucional reafirma el compromiso de la Cámara legislativa regional "con los valores republicanos y apuesta por la abolición de una institución caduca y antidemocrática como la monarquía".

Vulnerados cinco artículos de la Constitución

El Gobierno, que no invoca el artículo 161.2 de la Constitución a los efectos de que se acuerde la suspensión de la resolución recurrida, considera que se han podido vulnerar los artículos 1.2, 1.3, 2, 9.1 y 168 de la Carta Magna, así como los artículos 2.4 y 4.1 del Estatuto de Autonomía de Catalunya.

El Tribunal acuerda dar traslado de la demanda y demás documentos presentados al Parlament de Catalunya para que en un plazo de 20 días formule alegaciones.

La impugnación ante el TC se formalizó por el Gobierno pese a que el Consejo de Estado no vio base suficiente para el recurso, al considerar la resolución del Parlament catalán como una mera declaración "política".

A juicio del informe de carácter consultivo de este órgano, "no se puede oponer nada a la actuación llevada a cabo por el jefe del Estado", si bien "esta conclusión no priva a una asamblea representativa como es el Parlament regional de la capacidad para expresar su disconformidad" con su actuación. El debate político, señaló el Consejo de Estado, "no está sujeto a límites materiales que impidan manifestar opiniones contrarias a la Constitución".

