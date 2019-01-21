Público
El nuevo Ejecutivo andaluz tiene 11 consejerías, seis en manos del PP y cinco de Cs, con Juan Marín como vicepresidente

El presidente de la Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, a su llegada a la rueda de prensa en la que ha anunciado la composición de su Gobierno. EFE/José Manuel Vidal

El nuevo gobierno autonómico de Andalucía será prácticamente paritario, con 6 hombres y 5 mujeres, y con una Consejería de Salud y Familia, como demandó Vox en su acuerdo para apoyar a Juan Manuel Moreno como presidente de la Junta. 

El nuevo Ejecutivo autonómico reduce de 13 a 11 el número de consejerías, seis en manos del PP y cinco de Ciudadanos (Cs). Estos son sus integrantes, según ha anunciado por Moreno en rueda de prensa en el Palacio de San Telmo, la sede de la Presidencia: Elías Bendodo será el consejero de Presidencia, Administraciones Públicas e Interior; Alberto García Valera, consejero de Hacienda, Industria y Energía; Jesús Aguirre, de Salud y Familias; Carmen Crespo, de Agricultura, Ganadería, Pesca y Desarrollo Sostenible; Marifran Carazo, de Fomento, Infraestructuras y Ordenación del Territorio, y Patricia del Pozo, de Cultura y Patrimonio Histórico.

De su lado, los cinco consejeros de Cs en el Gobierno andaluz serán el líder regional de la formación, Juan Marín, como vicepresidente y consejero de Turismo, Regeneración, Justicia y Administración Local; Rogelio Velasco como consejero de Economía, Conocimiento, Empresas y Universidad; Javier Imbroda, como consejero de Educación y Deporte; Rocío Blanco, como consejera de Empleo, Formación y Trabajo Autónomo; y Rocío Ruiz, como consejera de Igualdad, Políticas Sociales y Conciliación.

