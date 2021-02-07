barcelona
Los Mossos han denunciado este domingo a un hombre que había lanzando en las redes sociales un vídeo en el que aparece armado con un rifle y amenazando a las personas de ideología independentista.
Fuentes de la policía catalana han informado a EFE de que la investigación de este caso ha comenzado esta mañana al tener conocimiento de la difusión de las imágenes amenazadoras.
Los agentes han podido finalmente identificar al hombre, que ha sido localizado en la comarca tarraconense del Alt Camp, y al que han denunciado penalmente por difundir amenazas mientras exhibía el arma.
En el registro de la casa del hombre, los Mossos han encontrado ocho armas.
