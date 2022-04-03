Estás leyendo: Muere el consejero y exseleccionador nacional de baloncesto Javier Imbroda

Público
Público

Muere el consejero y exseleccionador nacional de baloncesto Javier Imbroda

El consejero andaluz de Educación y Deporte ha fallecido a los 61 años a causa del cáncer que padecía.

22/03/2022 El recientemente fallecido consejero de Educación y Deportes, Javier Imbroda, en una imagen tomada durante el Consejo de Gobierno en Carmona
El recientemente fallecido consejero de Educación y Deportes, Javier Imbroda, en una imagen tomada durante el Consejo de Gobierno en Carmona, a 22 de marzo de 2022 en Sevilla. Joaquin Corchero / Europa Press

Madrid

Actualizado:

El consejero andaluz de Educación y Deporte y exseleccionador nacional de baloncesto, Javier Imbroda, ha fallecido este domingo a los 61 años, han informado a la Agencia Efe fuentes de la Junta de Andalucía.

Imbroda, que padecía cáncer, entró en política con Ciudadanos y fue consejero tras las elecciones andaluzas de 2018.

Fue seleccionador de baloncesto entre 2001 y 2002 y entrenó a distintos equipos de la liga ACB durante 17 temporadas.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público