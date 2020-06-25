MADRID
La vicepresidenta económica del Gobierno, Nadia Calviño, será candidata a la presidencia del Eurogrupo, un órgano clave para la cooperación entre los miembros de la zona euro y la construcción de una Europa "más fuerte y unida", según ha informado este jueves Moncloa, que ha precisado que España formalizará hoy su candidatura.
El presidente del gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, considera que "sería un honor" para España que Calviño pudiera presidir el Eurogrupo, una responsabilidad que "nunca ha ejercido España y que tampoco ha desempeñado antes una mujer".
[Habrá ampliación]
