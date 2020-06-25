Estás leyendo: España presenta la candidatura de Nadia Calviño para presidir el Eurogrupo

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, considera que "sería un honor" para España que Calviño pudiera presidir el Eurogrupo, una responsabilidad que "nunca ha ejercido España y que tampoco ha desempeñado antes una mujer".

24/06/2020.- la vicepresidenta económica, Nadia Calviño, durante su intervención en la primera sesión de control al Ejecutivo en el Congreso tras el fin del estado de alarma y en víspera de que la Cámara Baja debata el decreto de medidas para la "nueva no
La vicepresidenta económica, Nadia Calviño, durante su intervención en la Cámara Baja este miércoles. EFE/ J.J.Guillén

MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

La vicepresidenta económica del Gobierno, Nadia Calviño, será candidata a la presidencia del Eurogrupo, un órgano clave para la cooperación entre los miembros de la zona euro y la construcción de una Europa "más fuerte y unida", según ha informado este jueves Moncloa, que ha precisado que España formalizará hoy su candidatura.

El presidente del gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, considera que "sería un honor" para España que Calviño pudiera presidir el Eurogrupo, una responsabilidad que "nunca ha ejercido España y que tampoco ha desempeñado antes una mujer".

