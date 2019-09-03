Público
Negociación investidura Documento del PSOE: 'Propuesta abierta para un programa común progresista' 

Documento de las 300 medidas preparadas por el Partido Socialista tras las reuniones de Pedro Sánchez con diferentes colectivos y organizaciones de la sociedad civil.

Imagen de la primera reunión tras el verano de la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE en la sede de la madrileña calle de Ferraz. EFE/Mariscal

Documento  de 370 medidas, que el PSOE presenta a modo de “oferta de acción de Gobierno”, elaborado los 24 encuentros con organizaciones de la sociedad civil celebrados por el líder socialista y presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, durante el mes de agosto.

