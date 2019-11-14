Público
Negociaciones para la investidura Sánchez recuerda a ERC que sólo el PSOE y Unidas Podemos apuestan por el diálogo

Evita pronunciarse sobre una mesa de partidos e insiste que primero tienen que hablar los partidos catalanes

Pedro Sánchez en el palacio de La Moncloa. (EFE)

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, recordó a ERC que sólo el PSOE y Unidas Podemos apuestan "por el diálogo dentro de la Constitución" y preguntó a los independentistas catalanes qué alternativa tienen si bloquean la formación de un Gobierno de coalición.

Sánchez, tras reunirse con el presidente electo del Consejo Europeo Charles Michel en La Moncloa, evitó pronunciarse sobre si aceptaría la creación de una mesa de partidos para abordar el conflicto con Catalunya como le pide ERC, y reiteró que "los primeros que tienen que hablar son los partidos catalanes", dijo. A partir de ahí, el presidente en funciones indicó que su Gobierno siempre "estará a favor de encontrar una solución política y dialogada dentor de la legalidad", insistió.

El líder socialista lo que sí hizo fue un llamamiento a ERC y "a todas las fuerzas políticas sin excepción" para que actúen con "responsabilidad y generosidad" y faciliten un Gobierno, que Sánchez quiere tener formado antes de que acabe el año.

