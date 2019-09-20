El secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha respondido este viernes a Pedro Sánchez que cuando "un presidente del Gobierno que está en funciones no duerme bien puede cambiar el colchón de la Moncloa todas las veces que quiera" pero no puede "faltar el respeto" a gente que sufre mucho, entre otras cosas porque no hay gobierno.

Iglesias ha respondido así en una entrevista en Antena 3 al jefe del Ejecutivo en funciones, que anoche en otra entrevista en La Sexta dijo que "no dormiría tranquilo" si hubiera cedido a las pretensiones de Unidas Podemos y hubiese aceptado tener como ministros a personas del entorno del secretario general de esa formación.

El líder de la coalición Unidas Podemos ha reprochado a Sánchez que tenga que "acaparar todo el poder para poder dormir bien", y ha dicho que sus palabras de este jueves son "la prueba" de que su oferta de un gobierno de coalición en julio no era de verdad. "Nunca deseó el PSOE un gobierno de coalición. Aquella oferta no fue sincera", ha añadido.

Entre las cosas de las que Iglesias ha dicho arrepentirse ha señalado una: haber creído al presidente del Gobierno, a quien acusa de haberle mentido. "Pedro me mintió, me dijo antes y después de las elecciones generales que haríamos un gobierno de coalición y yo confié en él... Si cometí un error fue confiar en su palabra", ha manifestado.

El líder de Podemos ha añadido que "estas elecciones van de quién protege a las familias" y de quién está dispuesto, si viene una recesión económica, a que "los recortes sean por arriba y no por abajo".

