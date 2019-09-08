El PSOE obtendría casi seis puntos más que el 28A en el caso de que se llevaran a cabo unas nuevas elecciones, según un sondeo publicado en La Sexta. El PP se mantendría como segundo partido y mejoraría los resultados y Podemos y Ciudadanos bajarían, aunque la formación de Pablo Iglesias superaría en votos al de Albert Rivera.
De esta manera, los de Pedro Sánchez llegarían hasta el 34,4% de los votos, el Partido Popular se quedaría en el 20%, Unidas Podemos 12,2%, Ciudadanos en 11,5% y Vox en 6,7%.
Además de que el PSOE confirmaría su liderazgo en el Congreso de los Diputados, la otra noticia sería la del descenso en votos de Ciudadanos, algo que volvería a apuntalar al PP como gran fuerza conservadora nacional. Los de Pablo Casado, pese a mantener su posición, perderían tres puntos y medio en porcentaje de voto.
Valoración de los líderes
En cuanto a la valoración de las caras visibles de estos partidos, el mejor parado es también Pedro Sánchez, con un 4,5. En segundo lugar queda para Albert Rivera con un 3, seguido de Iglesias y Casado. Abascal, en último lugar, obtiene un dos.
Ante el supuesto hartazgo de cara a unos nuevos comicios, los datos obtenidos por La Sexta indica que el 11% de los encuestados se quedaría en casa el domingo electoral.
