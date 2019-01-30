Público
Opinión de los votantes de Podemos Un 70% de los votantes de Podemos está a favor de una candidatura unitaria

Según una encuesta de Telemadrid, un 58% de los votantes del partido morado valora negativamente la decisión de Errejón, frente al 30% que la ve con buenos ojos.

Cargos y representantes de Podemos saludan desde el escenario en el cierre del Congreso de Vistalegre. /MANOLO FINISH

Los votantes de Podemos opinan sobre los últimos cambios producidos por la marcha de Errejón /MANOLO FINISH

Aún no se sabe qué opinión tienen los votantes de Podemos, liderado por Pablo Iglesias, ante los últimos acontecimientos entre este partido y Más Madrid, la candidatura ciudadana con la que Manuela Carmena se presentará al Ayuntamiento de la capital e Íñigo Errejón a la Comunidad de Madrid.

Los primeros datos han sido aportados por el programa 'Turno de palabra', de Telemadrid. Según la encuesta, el 70% de los votantes de Podemos estaría a favor de una candidatura de integración de Podemos y Más Madrid.

Encuesta sobre la preferencia de candidatura de los votantes de Podemos - TELEMADRID

Preguntados los votantes de Podemos sobre qué opinión les merece la ruptura entre Errejón e Iglesias, un 58% considera que la decisión se puede calificar como mala o muy mala. En su contra, un 30% de los encuestados piensa que la determinación es positiva o muy positiva. En el medio se encuentra el 12% restante, que les resulta indiferente.

