MADRID
La extrema derecha insiste en torpedear todas las acciones que el Gobierno lleva a cabo para gestionar la emergencia sanitaria por el coronavirus. La última: Vox ha anunciado acciones judiciales contra el Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez y los altos cargos que hayan intervenido en la gestión de la pandemia del coronavirus por si hubieran podido incurrir en la "dejación de responsabilidades, por imprudencia grave o, en su caso, por delitos dolosos". También ha confirmado que llevará al Tribunal Constitucional el decreto del estado de alarma por suponer una suerte de "estado de excepción" encubierto.
En rueda de prensa desde la sede del partido, el jefe de la delegación de Vox en el Parlamento europeo y portavoz del Comité de Acción Política del partido, Jorge Buxadé, ha justificado esta acción en la necesidad de depurar "todas las responsabilidades penales" que sean precisas.
En todo caso, no ha aclarado contra qué miembros del Ejecutivo actuarán y se ha limitado a apuntar que la vicesecretaría nacional jurídica del partido está trabajando en estos momentos en ello. "Cada supuesto y cada acción requieren un trabajo específico y, además, habrá que ir viendo quiénes son aforados y quiénes no para distribuir las acciones", ha respondido el dirigente de Vox cuando se le ha pedido algo más de concreción.
Confrontación constante con el Gobierno
Después de que Pedro Sánchez anunciara la prórroga del estado de alarma, el líder de la formación ultraderechista Santiago Abascal no cogió el teléfono al presidente del Gobierno. En lugar de confirmar su apoyo a la prórroga, como sí hicieron PP y Cs pede a sus críticas a Sánchez, Abascal reclamó su dimisión para formar un "Gobierno de emergencia nacional" de PSOE, PP y Vox.
Vox, al margen de otros grupos en el Congreso, ha rechazado dejar de cobrar las dietas durante el confinamiento. Asimismo, insisten en la necesidad de reducir el tamaño del Estado y el "gasto improductivo" que supone "mantener políticos, estamentos o comunidades autónomas". Si bien, sus propios compañeros en Andalucía también han rechazado bajarse el sueldo.
