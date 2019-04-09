Público
Oriol Pujol La Fiscalía recurre ante el juez el régimen abierto de Oriol Pujol 

El ministerio público pide al juez de vigilancia penitenciaria que revoque el tercer grado al exdirigente de CDC.

Oriol Pujol. EFE

La Fiscalía ha recurrido ante el juez la decisión del Departamento de Justicia de la Generalitat de conceder el régimen abierto al exdirigente de CDC Oriol Pujol a los dos meses de que ingresara en prisión para cumplir la pena de dos años y medio que se le impuso por tráfico de influencias, cohecho y falsedad en documento mercantil por el caso ITV.

En su recurso, el ministerio público pide al juez de vigilancia penitenciaria que revoque el tercer grado al hijo del expresidente catalán Jordi Pujol, que supone que desde el viernes 29 de marzo pueda salir de la cárcel durante el día entre semana y estar en su casa los fines de semana, al considerar que con él se transmite a la sociedad "un peligrosísimo mensaje de que es rentable delinquir" y de que "la ley no es igual para todos".

La Secretaría de Medidas Penales de la Conselleria de Justicia, que dirige Ester Capella, aprobó el 21 de marzo la clasificación inicial de tercer grado de Oriol Pujol, una propuesta que había sido elevada por decisión unánime de la Junta de Tratamiento de la cárcel de la cárcel de Brians 2, en Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona).

