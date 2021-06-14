Estás leyendo: Ortega Smith rechaza sostener una pancarta contra la violencia machista en un minuto de silencio por Anna y Olivia

Público
Público

Violencia machista Ortega Smith rechaza sostener una pancarta contra la violencia machista en un minuto de silencio por Anna y Olivia

La formación de ultraderecha Vox vuelve a negar la violencia de género en un acto celebrado en el Palacio de Cibeles. 

El secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith se distancia de la concentración de los integrantes del ayuntamiento de Madrid para mostrar su repulsa a la violencia machista en la entrada de la sede del ayuntamiento en Madrid este lunes.
El secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith se distancia de la concentración de los integrantes del ayuntamiento de Madrid para mostrar su repulsa a la violencia machista. Fernando Villar / EFE

madrid

El portavoz del Grupo Municipal de Vox en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Javier Ortega Smith, se ha apartado de la pancarta que condenaba la violencia de género durante en el minuto de silencio por las niñas de Tenerife presuntamente asesinadas por su padre, Anna y Olivia, celebrado a las puertas del Palacio de Cibeles.

Como ya es habitual en el partido de ultraderecha, que se empeña en negar la violencia machista, el representante de la formación de Santiago Abascal en el Consistorio se ha negado a posar con el alcalde, José Luis Martínez-Almeida y la vicealcaldesa, Begoña Villacís, entre otros ediles que sostenían un cartel en el que podía leerse: "Basta ya. No a la violencia de género". 

En mayo, Vox ya boicoteó un minuto de silencio en la Comisión de Igualdad del Congreso después de una semana negra en cuanto al terror machista se refiere y en la que murieron asesinadas cinco mujeres y un menor de edad. 

El número de mujeres asesinadas por violencia de género en España asciende a 18 en 2021 y a 1.096 desde 2003. Además, el número de menores huérfanos por esta causa asciende a 7 en 2021 y a 311 desde 2013.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público