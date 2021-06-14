madrid
El portavoz del Grupo Municipal de Vox en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Javier Ortega Smith, se ha apartado de la pancarta que condenaba la violencia de género durante en el minuto de silencio por las niñas de Tenerife presuntamente asesinadas por su padre, Anna y Olivia, celebrado a las puertas del Palacio de Cibeles.
Como ya es habitual en el partido de ultraderecha, que se empeña en negar la violencia machista, el representante de la formación de Santiago Abascal en el Consistorio se ha negado a posar con el alcalde, José Luis Martínez-Almeida y la vicealcaldesa, Begoña Villacís, entre otros ediles que sostenían un cartel en el que podía leerse: "Basta ya. No a la violencia de género".
En mayo, Vox ya boicoteó un minuto de silencio en la Comisión de Igualdad del Congreso después de una semana negra en cuanto al terror machista se refiere y en la que murieron asesinadas cinco mujeres y un menor de edad.
El número de mujeres asesinadas por violencia de género en España asciende a 18 en 2021 y a 1.096 desde 2003. Además, el número de menores huérfanos por esta causa asciende a 7 en 2021 y a 311 desde 2013.
