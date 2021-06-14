Concentraciones frente a los ayuntamientos de toda España para mostrar el rechazo a la violencia machista

madridActualizado:
En los ayuntamientos de toda España se han celebrado concentraciones para mostrar el rechazo a la violencia machista tras la convocatoria de la Federación Española de Municipios y Provincias (FEMP).
Ayuntamientos como los de Logroño, Pamplona, Palma, Cartagena, Guadalajara, Madrid o Santa Cruz de Tenerife se han sumado a la iniciativa, que llamaba a la concentrarse este mediodía para mostrar su repulsa a la violencia contra las mujeres, así como por los 41 niños asesinados por parte de las parejas o exparejas de mujeres desde 2013.
Vox se aparta de la pancarta que condena la violencia machista
En el caso de Madrid, el portavoz de Vox en el Ayuntamiento, Javier Ortega Smith, se ha separado de la pancarta que condena la violencia machista durante el minuto de silencio que se ha llevado a cabo frente al consistorio.
"Por todas ellas y todos ellos, por nosotros, por todos, por la convivencia, llenemos de silencio España desde las plazas de los ayuntamientos este lunes 14 de junio a mediodía. Reunámonos por ellas y ellos y para ellos y para ellos", rezaba la convocatoria.
