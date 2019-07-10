Pablo Casado, sobre Madrid Central: "Crea más contaminación"

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha dicho este miércoles que Madrid Central "crea más contaminación" porque descongestiona las vías centrales de la capital pero "provoca más atascos" a consecuencia de los vehículos que quieren entrar y circulan por las zonas adyacentes. Sin embargo, no ha comentado nada sobre los atascos generados tras la moratoria a las multas de José Luis Martínez Almeida.
En una entrevista en Telecinco, ha sido preguntado si considera que fue precipitada la decisión del nuevo regidor del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, de establecer una moratoria de las multas por circular en este área de la ciudad.
Precisamente, este miércoles se ha conocido que el comisario de Medio Ambiente, Karmenu Vella, ha pedido a España, a través de una carta a la ministra Teresa Ribera, medidas adicionales sobre calidad del aire para paliar los niveles de dióxido de nitrógeno (NO2) que, en ciudades como Madrid o el área metropolitana de Barcelona, vulneran los límites establecidos por la normativa europea.
Para el líder del PP, "la descongestión de vías importantes del centro" produce, ha opinado, "más atascos" y que haya vehículos que "acaben estando circulando" en las vías adyacentes al centro.
Por ello, apuesta por "medidas alternativas" como las que plantea Almeida, que incluyen mejoras en el transporte público "sin necesidad de imponer" a los ciudadanos "cómo se tienen que mover", ya que cree que las restricciones de tráfico afectan a comercios y "a todos aquellos que vienen a Madrid por aspectos turísticos".
