Pactómetro Haz tus pactos para conseguir un gobierno

Desde hoy y hasta el próximo jueves se va a desarrollar en el Congreso de los Diputados la primera sesión de investidura tras las Elecciones Generales del pasado 28 de abril. Disponemos de un widget con todos los resultados de esa fecha y además contiene un pactómetro que permitirá a los lectores realizar sus combinaciones que permitan formar un gobierno.

Haz tus pactos para conseguir un gobierno

Gráfico del barómetro del CIS que se publicó de cara a las elecciones generales del 28 de abril.

En la primera votación, que se celebra el martes, serán necesarios 176 votos favorables a Pedro Sánchez, mientras que en la segunda, que probablemente se celebrará el jueves, será necesario con que tuviera más votos a favor que en contra, con lo que será fundamental la abstención.

