El candidato socialista a la presidencia del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, centrará su discurso de investidura en la economía y los retos sociales a los que se enfrenta el país como la precariedad, las pensiones, la desigualdad, el feminismo o la emergencia climática.
El presidente del Gobierno en funciones planteará este lunes un discurso "progresista y de izquierdas", apelando a las principales transformaciones que necesita el país, informaron fuentes gubernamentales a Europa Press. La intención de Sánchez es plantear desde la tribuna del Congreso un proyecto para la legislatura que combine el crecimiento económico con justicia social.
La lucha contra la desigualdad, el empleo y la precariedad, las pensiones, la desigualdad, el feminismo, la emergencia climática, la revolución tecnológica y Europa marcarán los ejes de su plan de gobierno para los que pedirá apoyo a los partidos de izquierda de la Cámara Baja.
Estos asuntos serán la base del programa político de Sánchez. Lo que falta es cerrar el pacto con Unidas Podemos –cuyas negociaciones se llevan con la máxima discreción posible– y esperar a que otras fuerzas, como PNV, ERC y JxCAT, definan su voto.
En este sentido, el partido vasco avisó este viernes de que el PSOE "se equivoca" si cree que el voto a favor de los seis diputados del PNV está garantizado. "Hasta el momento, nadie ha llamado al PNV para negociar", lamentaron desde la formación nacionalista.
La dirección de ERC aplazó también este viernes la decisión sobre el sentido del voto de sus diputados en el Congreso hasta conocer si hay un pacto entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos. JxCAT, por su parte, adelantó su "no" a la investidura de Pedro Sánchez.
