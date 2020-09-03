Estás leyendo: Urkullu es elegido lehendakari por tercera vez con los votos de PNV y PSE

Público
País vasco investidura Urkullu es elegido lehendakari por tercera vez con los votos de PNV y PSE

El lehendakari ha conseguido el apoyo mayoritario del Parlamento al sumar 40 de los 75 escaños, algo que no se conseguía  en Euskadi desde 1998.

El lehendakari y candidato a ser reelegido propuesto por el PNV, Iñigo Urkullu, interviene durante el pleno de investidura, que se celebra marcado por los protolocos anti-covid. EFE/David Aguilar
El lehendakari y candidato a ser reelegido propuesto por el PNV, Iñigo Urkullu, interviene durante el pleno de investidura, que se celebra marcado por los protolocos anti-covid. EFE/David Aguilar

vitoria

Actualizado:

efe

Iñigo Urkullu ha sido elegido lehendakari para un tercer mandato consecutivo en el pleno de investidura celebrado este jueves en el Parlamento Vasco gracias a los votos de su partido, el PNV, y del PSE, formaciones que han alcanzado un acuerdo para reeditar el gobierno de coalición que ahora disfrutará de mayoría absoluta, algo que no se conseguía en Euskadi desde 1998.

La Cámara autonómica ha votado esta tarde las dos candidaturas presentadas para liderar el Gobierno Vasco: la de Urkullu y la de la portavoz de EH Bildu, Maddalen Iriarte, que no ha salido adelante al haber logrado únicamente el respaldo de sus 21 compañeros de bancada.

El lehendakari interviene durante el pleno de investidura./David Aguilar/EFE

Urkullu sí ha conseguido en cambio el apoyo mayoritario del Parlamento al sumar 40 de 75 escaños: 30 del PNV y 10 del PSE. La reelección ha sido posible a pesar de que la representante nacionalista Irune Berasaluze no ha podido asistir al pleno debido a que está en cuarentena a la espera de recibir el resultado de una prueba PCR.

En todo caso la ausencia de esta parlamentaria no ha impedido a Urkullu obtener el respaldo de la mayoría absoluta de la Cámara -fijada en 38 escaños-, de manera que no ha sido necesario celebrar una nueva sesión plenaria -en este caso sería suficiente una mayoría simple para ser investido- algo que sí ocurrió en 2016 cuando nacionalistas y socialistas estaban en minoría.

Los otros partidos con representación en el Parlamento Vasco: Elkarrekin Podemos (6 parlamentarios), PP-Cs (6) y Vox (1) se han abstenido en las votaciones de elección de los dos candidatos ya que el reglamento de la Cámara vasca solo contempla la posibilidad de votar a favor o abstenerse pero no de hacerlo en contra.

