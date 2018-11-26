La Mesa del Parlament ha admitido a trámite este lunes la petición realizada por JxCat, ERC, comuns y la CUP de crear una comisión de investigación sobre posibles "actividades ilegales" de la monarquía española, han informado fuentes parlamentarias.
El órgano rector de la Cámara catalana se ha reunido excepcionalmente este lunes --suele hacerlo los martes por la mañana-- y ha aceptado la tramitación de esta comisión pese a que PSC-Units ha pedido un informe jurídico, pero la mayoría en la Mesa de ERC y JxCat han vetado esta petición.
Otras fuentes han señalado que los letrados presentes en la reunión han dicho que no veían motivo para impedir la tramitación de la comisión de investigación y que así lo habían acordado en una reunión previa.
Ahora deberá ser la Junta de Portavoces la que decida cuándo llevar al pleno la creación de esta comisión, que se tendrá que votar en el hemiciclo para prosperar y que presumiblemente lo hará por la mayoría que suman los cuatro grupos impulsores.
Asimismo, la Mesa ha tramitado sendas peticiones de Cs para convocar un pleno sobre infancia y otro sobre el futuro de Cataluña, que también la Junta de Portavoces deberá fijar en el calendario.
Presupuesto del Parlament
La Mesa también ha abordado este lunes la tramitación del Presupuesto del Parlament, que debe tratarse en este organismo antes de llegar al pleno y que, según las citadas fuentes parlamentarias, contempla un incremento respecto a las cuentas anteriores.
El nuevo proyecto de Presupuesto de la Cámara asciende a los 61 millones de euros frente a los 53,7 millones que se aprobaron en 2017.
