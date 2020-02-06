madrid
El PSOE balear impedirá la creación de una comisión de investigación en el Parlament de las islas para indagar en el abuso a menores tutelados por el Instituto Mallorquín de Asuntos Sociales (IMAS).
La portavoz socialista, Silvia Cano, anunció este miércoles que su partido votará en contra de llevar dicha investigación a la cámara, alegando que el Gobierno (liderado por el PSOE) ya ha dado las explicaciones pertinentes con las comparecencias previas de la consellera de Servicios Sociales, Fina Santiago, y el presidente del IMAS, Javier de Juan.
De esta manera, no prosperará la propuesta conjunta de Ciudadanos y Vox, los dos partidos que querían forzar al Ejecutivo balear a ofrecer más explicaciones, según informa El Independiente. Ambos partidos y el PP, que no ha participado de la propuesta, exigen que debe indagarse más para detectar qué procedimientos fallaron y también que el Gobierno asuma responsabilidades políticas, reclamando incluso, especialmente los populares, el cese de la responsable de Servicios Sociales.
