Parlament Islas Baleares El PSOE balear rechaza la comisión para investigar los abusos a menores tutelados

La portavoz socialista de las Islas Baleares, Silvia Cano, ha anunciado que el partido votará en contra de llevar la cuestión al Parlament, lo cual provocará que no salga adelante la propuesta conjunta de Ciudadanos y Vox.

La portavoz socialista en el Parlament de las Islas Baleares, Silvia Cano. / PSIB-Twitter

El PSOE balear impedirá la creación de una comisión de investigación en el Parlament de las islas para indagar en el abuso a menores tutelados por el Instituto Mallorquín de Asuntos Sociales (IMAS).

La portavoz socialista, Silvia Cano, anunció este miércoles que su partido votará en contra de llevar dicha investigación a la cámara, alegando que el Gobierno (liderado por el PSOE) ya ha dado las explicaciones pertinentes con las comparecencias previas de la consellera de Servicios Sociales, Fina Santiago, y el presidente del IMAS, Javier de Juan. 

De esta manera, no prosperará la propuesta conjunta de Ciudadanos y Vox, los dos partidos que querían forzar al Ejecutivo balear a ofrecer más explicaciones, según informa El Independiente. Ambos partidos y el PP, que no ha participado de la propuesta, exigen que debe indagarse más para detectar qué procedimientos fallaron y también que el Gobierno asuma responsabilidades políticas, reclamando incluso, especialmente los populares, el cese de la responsable de Servicios Sociales

