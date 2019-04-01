Estaba cantado y este lunes por la mañana el líder del PP, Pablo Casado, lo ha confirmado: la exministra de Sanidad Dolors Montserrat y portavoz del PP en el Congreso durante estos últimos meses, será la candidata del PP a las elecciones al Parlamento Europeo que se celebran el próximo 26 de mayo. De ella ha destacado su "experiencia y empuje" y ha puesto el acento en la necesidad de "revertir el relato de las fake news" sobre Catalunya
Casado ha realizado este anuncio en los desayunos informativos de Europa Press, cuya conferencia ha sido presentada por el economista, exdiputado y expresidenta de Endesa, Manuel Pizarro. A este foro ha asistido la cúpula del partido, la candidata a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, y el número dos al Congreso por Madrid, Adolfo Suárez Illana.
Pablo Casado ha anunciado que el presidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ángel Garrido, también irá en la lista del PP al Parlamento Europeo.
Hace cinco años, la lista del PP la encabezó el exministro de Agricultura y actual comisario europeo Miguel Arias Cañete. Otros partidos ya han designado a sus números uno a estos comicios, ya que en el caso del PSOE es el actual ministro de Exteriores, Josep Borrell, mientras que Ciudadanos (Cs) ha apostado por Luis Garicano.
En las europeas de mayo de 2014, el PP liderado por Mariano Rajoy logró 16 escaños —frente a las 24 actas cosechadas cinco años antes— debido a la irrupción en la Eurocámara de Podemos, UPyD y Ciudadanos. En las filas del PP trabajan con la idea de que ahora puedan retroceder hasta 12 o 13 eurodiputados si entra Vox y se traslada el crecimiento de Ciudadanos que estiman las encuestas.
La dirección del PP ha recibido muchas peticiones para ir a Bruselas, en un momento además en el que la mayoría de los actuales eurodiputados del PP quieren repetir. Solo han anticipado públicamente que no revalidarán su escaño Luis de Grandes, Agustín Díaz de Mera y Santiago Fisas. A ellos se suma la plaza de Teresa Jiménez Becerril, que ha sido designada cabeza de cartel al Congreso por Sevilla.
