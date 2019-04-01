Corea del Norte considera un "grave ataque terrorista" el asalto a su embajada en España

El asalto a la embajada norcoreana en España el mes pasado fue "un grave ataque terrorista", dijo el domingo un representante del Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores de Corea del Norte en el primer comentario oficial del país asiático sobre el incidente.
El representante del Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores también pidió una investigación y dijo que Corea del Norte estaba siguiendo de cerca los rumores de que la Oficina Federal de Investigaciones de los Estados Unidos (FBI, por sus siglas en inglés) y un grupo contrario al régimen norcoreano estaban detrás del mismo.
Sin embargo, Corea del Norte no llegó a culpar directamente a Washington y pidió a las autoridades españolas que realizaran una investigación responsable de los hechos. "Esperaremos pacientemente el resultado", dijo el representante de la agencia estatal de noticias KCNA.
Un misterioso grupo disidente acusado de irrumpir en la embajada de Corea del Norte en Madrid el mes pasado dijo el jueves que suspendía temporalmente las operaciones.
Esto se produjo después de que un juez español emitiera órdenes de arresto internacionales para dos sospechosos que, según las autoridades españolas, huyeron a los Estados Unidos.
El grupo ha afirmado que Estados Unidos traicionó su confianza después de que los miembros se dirigieran al FBI. KCNA dijo que un grupo armado asaltó su embajada en España y ató, golpeó y torturó al personal de la embajada y robó equipos de comunicación.
"Una intrusión ilegal y la ocupación de una misión diplomática y un acto de robo son una grave violación de la soberanía del estado y una flagrante violación del derecho internacional, y este tipo de acto nunca debe ser tolerado en ningún lugar del mundo", dijo el representante del Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores del Norte.
