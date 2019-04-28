Público
Público

28A Elecciones Generales 2019

ver todos los resultados

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Elecciones generales 2019 La participación final se coloca en torno al 76%, casi nueve puntos más que en 2016

Uno de los datos más altos de la historia, y superiores a las de 2008, cuando Zapatero revalidó la Presidencia.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente de una mesa electoral deposita los votos de la urna sobre una mesa para proceder a su recuento./EFE/Jesús Diges

El presidente de una mesa electoral deposita los votos de la urna sobre una mesa para proceder a su recuento./EFE/Jesús Diges

La participación en las elecciones generales se cierra en torno a un 75%, casi nueve puntos por encima de los comicios de 2016, que acabaron con un 66,48%

El aumento habría sido en todas las Comunidades Autónomas, con las cifras disparadas en Catalunya, con un crecimiento de más de 13 puntos respecto a las pasadas generales

Por su parte, la participación en Andalucía llega al 73%, casi siete puntos respecto a los comicios al Congreso en 2016, cuando acabó en un 66,05%. Ya en los datos de la tarde, todas las provincias andaluzas registraban una participación superior a la de hace tres años.

Según los analistas demoscópicos, la población joven, últimamente más desmovilizada, habría sido la clave en este aumento electoral.

En Aragón se ha alcanzado el 77,51% respecto al 69,92% de 2016. Cantabria crece casi ocho puntos para llegar hasta el 67,31%. En Castilla-La Mancha, donde la participación ya fue superior al 70%, este año se ha llegado al 77,84%, subiendo hasta seis puntos. 

Castilla y León sube diez puntos para colocarse en un sorprendente 78,25%. En Ceuta el aumento es mayor, trece puntos, para llegar hasta el 63,31%, uno de los más bajos de la noche. Mellilla pasa de un 47% a un 58,53%. 

Madrid sube hasta nueve puntos para colocarse en un 79,21%. Por su parte, la Comunidad Foral de Navarra alcanza un digno 76,25%. Uno de los crecimientos menos llamativos es el de la Comunidad Valenciana, que sube unos cuatro puntos hasta el 76,21%. Extremadura sube ocho puntos hasta el 76,12%. 

En Galicia se ha producido un abultadísimo crecimiento de participación, pasando de un 58% a un 73,83%. En Islas Baleares se ha subido hasta el 67,62%, mientras que en La Rioja ocho puntos hasta el 78,00%. 

Euskadi, donde el PP se queda sin representación, sube nueve puntos hasta el 74,51%. En el Principado de Asturias se pasa de un 61% a un 73,20% y en Murcia de un 69% a un 75,53%. 

El dato final es muy similar al de las elecciones de 2008, en las que Zapatero revalidó la Presidencia. Ese año, la participación alcanzó el 73,85%. El dato más elevado de la historia se produjo en 1982, cuando el dato se disparó hasta el 79,97%, con la histórica victoria de Felipe González. 

((HABRA AMPLIACION))

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad