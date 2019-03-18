La Junta Electoral Provincial de Baleares ha prohibido el acto que tenía programado el ministro de Ciencia, Innovación y Universidades, Pedro Duque, en la Universidad de les Islas Baleares (UIB) este martes. Según han informado desde el PP, partido que hizo la solicitud, se trataba de un acto público previsto en el salón de actos de Son Lledó (UIB) a las 16.45 horas con investigadores y estudiantes universitarios para tratar cuestiones de política científica y universitaria.
Desde el PP se considera que el acto no se debe celebrar en el periodo comprendido entre la convocatoria de las elecciones y la fecha de la votación, ya que "puede entenderse dentro de las actividades prohibidas" por la ley Orgánica de Régimen Electoral General y por las instrucciones de la Junta Electoral Central que la interpretan y desarrollan.
La formación considera que este tipo de acto "tiene claras connotaciones electorales" en relación a la política desarrollada por un Ministerio y que la reunión con estudiantes e investigadores para hablar de política científica y universitaria es una forma de plantear realizaciones o logros de los intervinientes en pleno periodo electoral.
Desde el PP han informado de que así lo ha considerado también la Junta Electoral Provincial de Baleares, que en su resolución esgrime que "dicha actuación se encuentra incluida en el ámbito de la prohibición" porque debe "entenderse organizada por el Gobierno cuando menos indirectamente, desde el momento en que los referidos cargos públicos acuden en cuanto tales y para tratar de políticas propias de su departamento", lo que "necesariamente incluye los logros y realizaciones del presente Gobierno en esa área"
