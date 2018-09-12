Público
Fondos buitre Pedro Sánchez anuncia que prohibirá por ley la venta de vivienda pública a fondos buitre

Anuncia que la Abogacía General del Estado se va a personar como acusación particular en el proceso penal abierto por la venta a fondos buitre de 5.000 viviendas de alquiler social hecha por el PP en la Comunidad y Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

Pedro Sánchez durante el pleno. EFE

El presidente del Gobierno Pedro Sánchez ha anunciado durante el pleno de este miércoles que impulsará una ley con el objetivo de prohibir la venta de vivienda pública a fondos buitre.

Además, el socialista ha anunciado que la Abogacía General del Estado se va a personar como acusación particular en el proceso penal abierto por la venta a fondos buitre de 5.000 viviendas de alquiler social hecha por gobiernos del PP en la Comunidad y el Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

"No nos va a temblar la mano para que las administraciones que están detrás de este intolerable abuso, que ha afectado a tantas personas humildes, sin recursos, asuman sus responsabilidades políticas y económicas", ha explicado Sánchez en la sesión de control en el Congreso de los Diputados.

Primer cara a cara entre Sánchez y Casado

El anuncio de Sánchez se ha producido en el primer cara a cara del presidente con el nuevo líder del PP, Pablo Casado, que le ha recriminado sus rectificaciones en materia de inmigración, política penitenciaria o seguridad en estos primeros cien días de Gobierno. El presidente del Gobierno le ha espetado: "La economía va bien y la política, mejor".

En el estreno de Casado como líder de la oposición, tras ganar en julio el congreso de su partido que eligió al sucesor de Mariano Rajoy, ha criticado que Sánchez haya llegado a la Moncloa a través de una moción de censura sustentada en acuerdos con los "populistas" e "independentistas" y que ahora "pagan" los españoles. Después, le ha sacado a relucir sus "rectificaciones" en estos dos meses. "Usted solo acierta cuando rectifica", ha proclamado.

