Pilar Baeza, candidata de Podemos en Ávila, reconoce en una entrevista en El País que se arrepiente de haber participado en el asesinato del hombre que la violó, en 1985.

"Claro que me arrepiento, cómo no voy a hacerlo", asegura Baeza durante la entrevista. En un reportaje en el que se conoce su figura desde el asesinato hasta la actualidad, la política reconoce que no recuerda ni la sentencia por la que pasó siete años en prisión.

Un intenso debate sobre si su candidatura es ética o no, una fase más que ya intentó zanjar el partido cuando, a través de su secretario general en Castilla y León, Pablo Fernández, que no dudó en respaldar a la candidata asegurando que "es el mejor ejemplo de reinserción social".

La candidata de Podemos a la Alcaldía de Ávila, que fue condenada a 30 años de cárcel como cómplice de asesinato, mantiene su candidatura avalada por el partido y aseguró hace unos días que no ha accedido al "chantaje" que se le planteó para que la sentencia no fuera pública, por lo que ha considerado que la polémica en torno a su caso es fruto de "la mafia que hay en la política".

