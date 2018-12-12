Público
Pleno en el Congreso sobre la situación de Catalunya Sánchez apercibe, pero no toma ninguna medida ante la situación de Catalunya

El presidente del Gobierno advierte de que no aceptará "ninguna nueva vulneración del orden constitucional y estatutario" y asegura que si esto ocurre, el Gobierno actuará "de manera firme, pero serena". Asegura que se desplazarán las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad de Estado si vuelven a darse los incidentes ocurridos el pasado fin de semana.

Pedro Sánchez, en el Congreso este miércoles. REUTERS/Susana Vera

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, lanzó numerosas amenazas y apercibimientos al Gobierno de la Generalitat por los últimos acontecimientos, pero no concretó ninguna medida que vaya a adoptar de inmediato, durante su intervención en el pleno del Congreso para abordar la situación de Catalunya.

Sánchez utilizó una dialéctica dura, acusando a los independentistas de "socavar el proyecto europeo a base de socavar el proyecto de España", y aseguró que su "retórica inflamable resulta inadmisible".

Por ello, quiso que constará en el acta de sesiones que su Gobierno seguirá defendiendo la vía constitucional y estatutaria, y advirtió de que "todo lo que se sitúe fuera del Estatut y la Constitución contará con la "respuesta firme, pero serena; proporcional pero contundente del Estado de Derecho", dijo.

Sánchez añadió que su Gobierno no va a volver a aceptar "una nueva vulneración de nuestro orden constitucional y estatutario, y que actuará en consencuencia".

