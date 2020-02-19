Estás leyendo: El portavoz de En Marea, Luís Villares, abandona la política

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El portavoz de En Marea, Luís Villares, abandona la política 

Vuelve a su puesto como magistrado en el Tribunal Superior de Xustiza de Galicia, que dejó en 2016 para ser candidato del partido instrumental a la Presidencia de la Xunta.

El hasta ahora portavoz de En Marea en el Parlamento de Galicia, Luís Villares, en el Parlamento de Galicia, en Santiago de Compostela. E.P./Álvaro Ballesteros
El hasta ahora portavoz de En Marea en el Parlamento de Galicia, Luís Villares, en el Parlamento de Galicia, en Santiago de Compostela. E.P./Álvaro Ballesteros

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA

Actualizado:

EUROPA PRESS

El portavoz de En Marea, Luís Villares, ha anunciado su adiós a la política para regresar a su puesto como magistrado en el Tribunal Superior de Xustiza de Galicia (TSXG), cargo que abandonó en 2016 para ser candidato del partido instrumental a la Presidencia de la Xunta.

Cuatro años después y en pleno debate de cómo concurrirá a las elecciones el espacio político antes agrupado en torno a En Marea, Villares ha informado de que no presentará candidatura al proceso de primarias de su organización, que todavía no ha definido si estará en la cita con las urnas del próximo 5 de abril.

Arropado por los miembros de la dirección de En Marea y visiblemente emocionado, el magistrado en excedencia ha hecho un llamamiento a que exista una candidatura unitaria del espacio político, al tiempo que ha aprovechado para cargar contra las "cúpulas" de Podemos, EU y Anova, a las que culpa de haber antepuesto sus intereses a los de la ciudadanía.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú