El PP busca controlar a los nuevos nombramientos de Pedro Sánchez para examinar su idoneidad en el cargo

Ignacio Cosidó, portavoz del PP en el Senado, ha pedido que comparezcan hasta 14 cargos nuevos que han llegado con la entrada de Pedro Sánchez en La Moncloa. Entre ellos se encuentran el presidente del CIS, de RENFE y Correos o la directora de ADIF.

Ignacio Cosidó, portavoz del PP en el Senado, en una foto de archivo - EFE

El PP ha pedido en el Senado la comparecencia en las comisiones competentes de cada área de un total de 14 nuevos cargos del Gobierno para que "den detalle de su idoneidad" para el puesto y expliquen las líneas generales que van a desarrollar.

Entre ellos está el presidente del CIS, José Félix Tezanos; la directora de ADIF, Isabel Pardo de Vera; el presidente de Renfe, Isaías Taboas, o el presidente de Paradores, Óscar López, según informa hoy el PP en una nota de prensa.

El portavoz popular en el Senado, Ignacio Cosidó, considera que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, está "repartiendo prebendas entre militantes y amigos sin el menor pudor" con sus nombramientos en el Ejecutivo y muchos de ellos "no tiene la capacitación, cualificación, ni experiencia necesarias".

Cosidó insiste en que Sánchez llegó al Gobierno "con un fraude de moción de censura" y recrimina que desde que está en La Moncloa ha creado cuatro ministerios más de los que tenía el Gobierno del PP, ha nombrado a 1.000 cargos y "se ha ido de vacaciones".

Por eso, el PP cree conveniente hacer un "examen parlamentario riguroso" de cada uno de los candidatos para determinar su idoneidad y conocer también los planes y proyectos que tiene para los diferentes organismos que van a dirigir.

El grupo popular solicita también la comparecencia de los presidentes de Loterías del Estado, Enusa, Correos, Cetarsa, Puertos del Estado, la SEPI, y los directores de Sepes, Red.es, el Instituto Cervantes y Salvamento Marítimo.

