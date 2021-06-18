Estás leyendo: El PP sigue recortando distancias y ya está a solo 3,5 puntos del PSOE, según el CIS

La encuesta, elaborada entre el 2 y el 15 de junio, recoge que Unidas Podemos, ya sin Pablo Iglesias como líder, crecería con fuerza del 10,4 al 12% en estimación de voto. Cs subiría levemente, del 5,3% en la anterior encuesta al 5,7%.

Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Casado. Foto de archivo.
Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Casado, en una imagen de archivo. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

El PP, con un 23,9% en estimación de voto, continúa recortando distancias con el PSOE y ya está a solo 3,5 puntos de los socialistas, que siguen perdiendo fuelle y obtendrían un 27,4%de los sufragios, según el barómetro del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) del mes de junio.

La encuesta, elaborada entre los pasados 2 y el 15 de junio, en pleno debate por los indultos a los condenados por el procés, arroja que Vox perdería siete décimas y se quedaría en el 13%, en tanto que Unidas Podemos, ya sin Pablo Iglesias como líder, crecería con fuerza del 10,4 al 12% en estimación de voto.

Ciudadanos subiría levemente, del 5,3% en la anterior encuesta al 5,7% de junio, en tanto que Más País-Compromís, continuaría con su senda ascendente y alcanzaría el 4,1% en estimación de voto.

