Activistas históricas como Boti García, Jordi Petit o Carla Antonelli estarán en la cabecera de la manifestación del Orgullo LGTBQ+ 2019, que este año se celebra bajo el lema 'Mayores Sin Armarios: ¡Historia, Lucha y Memoria!' y en la que ni el PP ni Ciudadanos tendrán representación oficial.
Así lo ha asegurado la Federación Española de Lesbianas, Gais, Trans y Bisexuales (FELGTB), que, en un comunicado, destaca que las celebraciones de 2019 conmemoran el 50 aniversario de las revueltas del bar LGTBI Stonewall de Nueva York del 28 de junio de 1969, una fecha que se convirtió en un hito y referente de la lucha por los derechos civiles del colectivo.
Por ello, la FELGTB destaca que "en este año de memoria histórica es importante no dar ni un paso atrás en derechos y frenar a la ultraderecha", por lo que no permitirán al PP ni a Cs llevar carroza a la manifestación del 6 de julio en Madrid, como sí harán otros partidos como PSOE o Podemos.
Este año, el protagonismo "recaerá en las personas que fueron pioneras en la lucha por los derechos del colectivo"
La presidenta de la FELGTB, Uge Sangil, ha dicho que este año el protagonismo de la marcha "recaerá en las personas que fueron pioneras en la lucha por los derechos del colectivo y serán ellas las que encabecen la manifestación en lugar de los líderes de los partidos políticos”. Respecto a la presencia del PP y Ciudadanos en la manifestación, Sangil ha resaltado que ambos partidos podrán "sumarse a pie, en igualdad de condiciones que el resto de las entidades".
"Pero encabezar una marcha que grita 'Ni un paso atrás' y simboliza la libertad y la igualdad de derechos del colectivo, mientras se empodera a aquellos que quieren volver a privarnos de los pocos derechos que hemos alcanzado son cosas incompatibles", ha subrayado Sangil.
Una opinión que comparte Carmen García de Merlo, presidenta de la Cogam, el Colectivo LGTB+ de Madrid, que junto a la FELGTB organiza la manifestación, quien ha subrayado la importancia de "dejar al activismo en primera línea", después de que hayan aparecido partidos políticos en España "con representación institucional que propugnan volver hacia atrás a un país gris".
