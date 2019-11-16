Público
Manuel Cruz El presidente del Senado: "El federalismo es la clave de bóveda de la solución que tenemos que alumbrar en Catalunya y España"

Cruz ha resaltado que la situación política requiere "más fraternidad" y se ha mostrado convencido de que un estado federal puede "convertirse en un nuevo consenso frente a la cultura de los extremos".

Manuel Cruz en una imagen de archivo. / EUROPA PRESS

El presidente del Senado, Manuel Cruz, ha asegurado que el federalismo "es la clave de bóveda" de la "solución" al conflicto catalán, así como la opción "que más consenso genera y más ciudadanos es capaz de admitir".

Cruz lo ha defendido en Barcelona junto al líder de los socialistas catalanes, Miquel Iceta, durante la clausura de la IV Convención Federalista, organizada por la Fundación Rafael Campalans –vinculada al PSC–, la Fundación Pablo Iglesias y la institución Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung.

"El federalismo es la clave de bóveda de la solución que tenemos que alumbrar entre todos en Catalunya y España y, si se trata de explicarla más y mejor, hemos de impulsarla política y culturalmente", ha afirmado antes de matizar que es preciso también "consolidarla y mejorarla".

Cruz ha resaltado que la situación política requiere "más fraternidad entre todos" y se ha mostrado convencido de que un estado federal puede "convertirse en un nuevo consenso frente a la cultura de los extremos".

"Es autogobierno y cooperación, un gobierno compartido fruto de un acuerdo entre iguales, una unión que se basa en la voluntad de vivir juntos", ha insistido, pese a admitir que "estamos lejos de conseguirla".

