El fiscal Javier Zaragoza ha afirmado que la sentencia del procés "saldrá publicada en los primeros diez días" de octubre. Lo ha hecho durante una conferencia en Buenos Aires, en donde ha añadido que se conocerá "cerca de la festividad del Pilar, del 12 de octubre".
"La sentencia, según mis informaciones, saldrá publicada creo que en los primeros diez días, cerca de la festividad del Pilar, del 12 de octubre", ha explicado Zaragoza, según informa la Cadena SER.
Fuentes del Tribunal Supremo apuntaron que se pretendía dictar la sentencia del procés independentista antes del día 16 de octubre, fecha en la que se cumplen dos años de la prisión preventiva de Jordi Sánchez, el entonces presidente de la ANC y Jordi Cuixart, líder de Òmnium Cultural, acusados de sedición.
Según informaron fuentes jurídicas este mes de septiembre, la intención de los jueces pasaría por no alargar la prisión preventiva de los Jordis ya que la ley permite prorrogar este 16 de octubre la prisión por otros dos años más.
