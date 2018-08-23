Público
Público

Procés La Fiscalía del Supremo, a favor de que la exconsellera Bassa salga de prisión para visitar a su madre en el hospital

En caso de que el Alto Tribunal acepte, Dolors Bassa sería la primera de los políticos presos del 'procés' que consiguen un permiso extraordinario de este tipo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La exconsellera de Asuntos Sociales Dolors Bassa. EFE/Archivo

La exconsellera de Asuntos Sociales Dolors Bassa. EFE/Archivo

La Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo es favorable a que la exconsellera de la Generalitat Dolors Bassa salga de prisión para visitar a su madre en el hospital, donde se someterá a una operación quirúrgica próximamente. 

El letrado de Dolors Bassa, Mariano Bergés, presentó el pasado miércoles una petición a la Junta de Tratamiento de la cárcel de Puig de les Basses y un permiso puntual y extraordinario ante el Supremo, según recogen varios medios citando a la Agència Catalana de Notícies. 

No obstante, el Alto Tribunal tiene la última palabra y podría tomar una decisión este mismo viernes. En caso de que el Supremo acepte, Bassa sería la primera de los políticos presos del procés que consiguen un permiso extraordinario de este tipo.

La exconsellera está encarcelada en Puig de les Basses desde principios de julio, cuando fue trasladada desde la cárcel de Alcalá Meco de Madrid, cuando también fueron reubicados a cárceles catalanas el resto de dirigentes soberanistas presos, investigados en la causa del proceso independentista.

Etiquetas