Prostitución Bronca en el Gobierno y silencio público por legalizar el sindicato de prostitutas

La Abogacía del Estado está estudiando ahora pronunciarse y la posibilidad de impugnar la constitución aprobada

Casa de mujeres obligadas a ejercer la prostitución. / Europa Press

De cara a la opinión pública se guarda un escrupuloso silencio y se contesta oficialmente que se “está recabando información” en torno a la constitución del sindicato de las prostitutas autorizada por el Gobierno. Pero, internamente, hay una “bronca monumental”, según fuentes cercanas a los ministerios de Trabajo y de Vicepresidencia e Igualdad, por cómo “se ha colado” la publicación de en el BOE de la resolución que autoriza la inscripción de un sindicato denominado Organización de Trabajadoras Sexuales (en siglas OTRAS).

La ministra de Trabajo, Magdalena Valerio, no ha hecho valoración alguna al respecto; ni tampoco la vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, que ni siquiera por Twitter se ha pronunciado, algo que se suele ser habitual en otros temas.

Lo cierto es que la publicación de dicho anuncio es todo un mensaje contradictorio del Gobierno y, concretamente, de la vicepresidenta Calvo, que siempre se ha declarado firmemente “abolicionista” en el asunto de la prostitución.

Además, choca con otras líneas políticas del propio partido, como la que se lleva en Madrid, donde el Grupo Municipal Socialista ha presentado una ordenanza para prohibir la prostitución en las calles de la capital.

Fuentes consultadas cercanas al Gobierno dicen no entender cómo se ha podido tramitar esa petición, ya que es contrario a múltiples sentencia del Supremo que no reconoce el trabajo sexual, ni cómo nadie ha reparado en que legalmente cabe múltiples dudas de la constitución de este sindicato.

El Gobierno se planea pedir un informe a la Abogacía del Estado a pronunciarse o impugnar dicha resolución, lo que para muchos juristas es un paso casi obligado en un asunto de este tipo.

En el PSOE también ha causado sorpresa e indignación dicho anuncio, especialmente entre las diputadas socialistas que confían en que esto sea un error y que se corrija cuanto antes.

Quien más claro ha hablado ha sido la presidenta andaluza, Susana Díaz, quien exigió este jueves al Gobierno, que detenga el intento de legalizar la prostitución a través de la creación del citado sindicato.

