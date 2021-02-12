Estás leyendo: El PSC denuncia ante la Fiscalía al ultra Alvise Pérez por difundir una falsa PCR positiva de Illa

El PSC denuncia ante la Fiscalía al ultra Alvise Pérez por difundir una falsa PCR positiva de Illa

"En el citado comentario se falta de forma manifiesta al honor del interpelado, con total desprecio a la verdad", sostienen los socialistas catalanes en su denuncia.

Salvador Illa
El cabeza de lista del PSC en las elecciones catalanas del 14 de febrero, Salvador Illa, durante una rueda de prensa telemática en la agencia EFE. Toni Albir / EFE

El PSC ha denunciado este viernes ante la Fiscalía a Luis Pérez, conocido en las redes sociales como Alvise Pérez, un ultra bastante activo en Twitter, por haber difundido en redes sociales una falsa PCR positiva de covid en la que se incluía los datos del candidato socialista en las elecciones catalanas, Salvador Illa.

La querella presentada este viernes ante el ministerio fiscal hace referencia a un tuit publicado por Pérez durante el debate de La Sexta de anoche, en el que se adjuntaba la imagen del resultado de un test PCR positivo con el nombre, apellidos y fecha de nacimiento de Illa, fechado el pasado 6 de febrero.

"En el citado comentario se falta de forma manifiesta al honor del interpelado, con total desprecio a la verdad", sostienen los socialistas en su denuncia.

