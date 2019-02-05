Público
El PSOE se abre a una mesa de partidos sobre Catalunya moderada por un coordinador

El partido del Gobierno propone esta mesa para solucionar el conflicto con el independentismo catalán, pero desvincula esta iniciativa de las negociaciones para salvar el primer examen del proyecto de Presupuestos Generales del Estado.

EUROPA PRESS

Óscar del Pozo./ EUROPA PRESS

El PSOE ha abierto este martes la puerta a la creación de una mesa de partidos de ámbito estatal para intentar vehicular una propuesta política al conflicto existente con el independentismo catalán, si bien desvincula esta iniciativa de las negociaciones para salvar el primer examen del proyecto de Presupuestos Generales del Estado en el Congreso.

En rueda de prensa en la Cámara Baja, la portavoz del PSOE, Adriana Lastra, no ha descartado que pudiese haber un acuerdo en torno a esta mesa de partidos, que los independentistas exigen que sea con participación de fuerzas de ámbito estatal, mientras que el Ejecutivo defendía exclusivamente una mesa de partidos catalanes.

"Si hubiera un acuerdo sobre una mesa de partidos a nivel nacional, sobre un coordinador o lo que fuera de esa mesa de partidos se haría saber", ha señalado Lastra, precisando que a día de hoy "no hay nada encima de la mesa". "En las próximas horas, en los próximos días podrán preguntarles a los miembros del Gobierno, también a ERC y el PDeCat", ha añadido.

Eso sí, Lastra ha reconocido que el anuncio de ERC de que presentará una enmienda a la totalidad llegó al Gobierno de modo "inesperado" justo cuando las conversaciones entre la vicepresidenta Carmen Calvo y el vicepresidente catalán Peré Aragonés y la consejera Elsa Artadi iban "avanzando" aún "con todas las dificultades".

