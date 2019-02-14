Público
Congreso El PSOE aparta de sus cargos a dos diputados que criticaron la figura del “relator”

La dirección del Grupo Socialista sustituye a José María Barreda como miembro de la Diputación Permanente y destituye a Soraya Rodríguez de su cargo en la Delegación española de la Asamblea Parlamentaria del Consejo de Europa

El diputado socialista y expresidente de Castilla la Mancha entre 2004-2011 José María Barreda. EFE

El Grupo Socialista no ha tenido la más mínima duda en tomar represalias contra los diputados José María Barreda y Soraya Rodríguez, tras haberse pronunciado ambos en contra de la creación de la figura del “relator” en las negociaciones con la Generalitat.

En la tarde del miércoles, el Grupo Socialista comunicó a la Mesa que sustituía a Barreda (que fue presidente de Castilla la Mancha entre 2004-2011) como miembro de la Diputación Permanente (el órgano que suple las funciones del pleno cuando están disuelta la Cámara) y que en su lugar designaba a Carlota Merchán, diputada por Madrid.

También se decidió este lunes sustituir a Soraya Rodríguez de la Delegación española en la Asamblea Parlamentaria del Consejo de Europa, puesto que ocupaba desde el inicio de la legislatura. No obstante, se la mantendrá como presidenta de la Comisión Mixta para la Unión Europea.

Ambos diputados siempre han estado en el sector crítico contra Pedro Sánchez, y tanto en las reuniones internas como públicamente, han manifestado en reiteradas ocasiones sus posiciones contrarias a las políticas del secretario general del PSOE.

Tanto Barreda como Rodríguez, en cuanto se conoció la posibilidad de incorporar la figura del “relator” a las negociaciones con la Generalitat, se apresuraron a salir en distintos medios de comunicación criticando la propuesta y mostraron su total oposición, como también hicieron varios barones regionales.

Barreda y Rodríguez, además, fueron muy activos en la campaña de las primarias en favor de la candidatura de Susana Díaz. Es más que probable que ninguna repita como diputado.

Fuentes del Grupo Socialista indicaron que hay otra razones para haber decidido ambos cambios, aunque no ocultan que también ha pesado la permanente oposición que muestran ambos parlamentarios con toda la actividad política que ejerce tanto el Grupo como el Gobierno.

