Los Mossos d'Esquadra investigan un caso de maltrato de un bebé que permanece ingresado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del Hospital Joan XXIII de Tarragona desde el miércoles, según fuentes policiales. El bebé, de un mes de edad, ingresó en la UCI del hospital tarraconense con lesiones internas graves no visibles a simple vista.
Al ser lesiones compatibles con haber sufrido maltrato, el hospital activó de oficio el protocolo previsto en estos casos y alertó a los Mossos d'Esquadra, que se han hecho cargo de la investigación, así como a la Dirección General de Atención a la Infancia y a l'Adolescencia (DGAIA). Los padres del bebé son una pareja joven, de menos de treinta años y de nacionalidad española, y fueron ellos mismos quienes llevaron a su hijo al hospital.
