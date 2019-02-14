Público
Maltrato bebé Investigan un caso de maltrato a un bebé ingresado en la UCI en Tarragona

Los Mossos d’Esquadra han abierto una investigación para esclarecer los hechos. Por el momento, el pequeño permanece ingresado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del Hospital Joan XXIII en estado grave.

Exterior del Hospital Joan XXIII de Tarragona. / EUROPA PRESS

Los Mossos d'Esquadra investigan un caso de maltrato de un bebé que permanece ingresado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del Hospital Joan XXIII de Tarragona desde el miércoles, según fuentes policiales. El bebé, de un mes de edad, ingresó en la UCI del hospital tarraconense con lesiones internas graves no visibles a simple vista.

Al ser lesiones compatibles con haber sufrido maltrato, el hospital activó de oficio el protocolo previsto en estos casos y alertó a los Mossos d'Esquadra, que se han hecho cargo de la investigación, así como a la Dirección General de Atención a la Infancia y a l'Adolescencia (DGAIA). Los padres del bebé son una pareja joven, de menos de treinta años y de nacionalidad española, y fueron ellos mismos quienes llevaron a su hijo al hospital.

