Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Juicio al 'procés' Junqueras durante el juicio al 'procés': "Amo a España"

"Amo a la gente y a la cultura española. Lo he dicho mil veces porque es verdad", ha asegurado Junqueras a su abogado.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen tomada de la señal institucional del Tribunal Supremo de la declaración del exvicepresidente de la Generalitat y principal acusado, Oriol Junqueras, durante la tercera jornada del juicio del 'procés' en la Sala de Plenos del Tribunal Supremo. / EFE

Imagen tomada de la señal institucional del Tribunal Supremo de la declaración del exvicepresidente de la Generalitat y principal acusado, Oriol Junqueras, durante la tercera jornada del juicio del "procés" en la Sala de Plenos del Tribunal Supremo. / EFE

El exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras ha señalado este jueves en el juicio al procés que ama a España y que por ese motivo esta convencido de que el mejor modo de garantizar la convivencia es con un reconocimiento entre iguales, es decir, con un Estado propio.

"Yo amo a España. Amo a la gente y a la cultura española. Lo he dicho mil veces porque es verdad", ha asegurado Junqueras a su abogado Andreu Van Der Eynde durante su interrogatorio, en el que se ha negado a responder a las acusaciones y donde se ha presentado como "preso político".

Pero, ha precisado, "¿cómo es compatible esto con que sea republicano catalán?". "Estoy convencido de que el mejor modo de garantizar la convivencia y las relaciones es con un reconocimiento entre iguales".

De esta forma, ha reclamado al Estado que permita que los catalanes puedan votar sobre su futuro y que en caso de que los independentistas perdieran, ellos respetarían ese resultado. "Hemos perdido en multitud de ocasiones y ¿qué hemos hecho?, respetarlo siempre. ¿Qué haremos en el futuro?, respetar si perdemos", ha agregado.

Además, ha destacado que declara en castellano  es "un placer". " Me da la oportunidad de dirigirme a la ciudadanía española tras un año de silencio forzado", ha afirmado.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad