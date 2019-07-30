Público
El PSOE obtendría el 41% de los votos y Podemos se quedaría con el 13% si se repitieran elecciones

Según el último barómetro del CIS, el bloque de izquierdas superaría al de la derecha si se celebraran ahora elecciones y sólo los socialistas y el grupo confederal alcanzarían el 54,4%. Sin embargo, la encuesta se realizó antes de la investidura fallida de Pedro Sánchez. 

Pablo Iglesias, de camino a la tribuna del Congreso mientras Pedro Sánchez toma unas notas. (J.J. GUILLÉN | EFE)

Según el último barómetro del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) del mes de julio, el PSOE alcanzaría el 41,3% de los votos si se celebraran ahora elecciones, pero Unidas Podemos se quedaría en el 13,1%. Las dos formaciones juntas lograrían obtener el 54,4%, la mayoría absoluta en el Congreso. Sin embargo, aunque la encuesta se conoce este martes, se realizó antes de la investidura fallida de Pedro Sánchez por lo que no se puede conocer el efecto del fracaso de las negociaciones po la opinión pública.

El PP sería la segunda fuerza más votada con un 13,7% de los votos y Ciudadanos caería al cuarto puesto, por debajo de Unidas Podemos, con el 12,3%. Sin embargo, el bloque de la derecha descendería considerablemente, sobre todo porque Vox ni siquiera alcanzaría el 5%.

En la encuesta del CIS del pasado junio el PSOE alcanzó el 39,5% de los votos mientras que Unidas Podemos descendía en el 12,7% - un 1,5% menos que lo que lograron el los comicios de abril -. Ahora las dos formaciones suben. Sin embargo, esta encuesta se realizó antes de la investidura fallida de Pedro Sánchez el pasado jueves. 

Si se comparan estos datos con los resultados obtenidos en las pasadas elecciones del 28-A el PSOE seguiría siendo el partido que más crece ya que entonces obtuvo un 28,7% de los votos.

El descenso de la derecha: Vox no llegaría ni al 5%

Además de la suma del bloque de izquierdas, lo más llamativo de este CIS es que el partido ultraderechista Vox se quedaría sin representación en el Congreso si hubiera ahora elecciones. El partido de Santiago Abascal es el que más desciende ya que se quedaría en un 4,6%, Ciudadanos también caería del tercer al cuarto puesto, por detrás de unidas Podemos.

