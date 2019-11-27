Público
Ayuntamiento de Madrid El PSOE pide la reprobación de Ortega Smith por "dinamitar el consenso" sobre la violencia de género

El grupo municipal socialista ha registrado una moción de urgencia en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid para la reprobación del portavoz de la formación de ultraderecha, por la "falta de respeto a las víctimas de la violencia de género" "y por los reiterados boicots de Vox a cada acto en su recuerdo".  Se debate en el Pleno de este miércoles.

26/11/2019.- El portavoz de Vox en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Javier Ortega Smith, atiende a los medios tras le pleno celebrado este martes en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid. . EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

El grupo socialista municipal del Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha pedido este martes reprobar al portavoz de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, a través de una moción de urgencia que se estudiará este miércoles, porque Vox ha "dinamitado el consenso" sobre la violencia de género.

En la moción presentada, el PSOE pide la reprobación del portavoz de Vox "por su falta de respeto a las víctimas de la violencia de género y por sus reiterados boicots a cada acto que ha organizado el Ayuntamiento de la capital en su recuerdo".

También insta al grupo municipal de Vox a "reconducir su comportamiento en los actos institucionales, manteniendo una actitud de respeto a las víctimas de violencia de género y a los derechos de las mujeres, tal y como garantizan las leyes aprobadas y vigentes" en España.

"Vox, en la persona de Javier Ortega Smith, ha dinamitado la unidad institucional existente en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid desde hace 15 años con gobiernos del PP, de Ahora Madrid y con uno de coalición, como el actual, que dicha formación ha aupado al gobierno de la ciudad", añade el escrito.

Almeida carga a su vez contra Unidas Podemos

El alcalde de Madrid, Jose Luis Martínez Almeida, ha reprochado este martes a Unidas Podemos que fueron ellos "los primeros en romper" el consenso entorno a la violencia de género y "no Vox", y ha señalado que tendrán que estudiar el "carácter urgente" de la moción socialista a Vox.

Almeida ha reiterado que "no puede posicionarse" ya que aún no ha leído la moción 

Almeida ha reiterado que "no puede posicionarse" ya que aún no ha leído el contenido de la moción de urgencia presentada este martes por los socialistas y ha aseverado que se discutirá en el Pleno municipal del miércoles después de "reflexionar sobre su urgencia". 

Además,  ha insistido en que Unidas Podemos no firmó el Pacto contra la Violencia de Género en 2017, por lo que Vox "no ha sido el primero en romper el consenso", y ha pedido a la izquierda que se haga responsable de sus "discordancias".

No obstante, Villacis ha asegurado que desde Ciudadanos consideran "reprochable" la actitud del pasado lunes del dirigente de la formación de ultraderecha durante el acto institucional que fue "inaceptable y poco humano".

