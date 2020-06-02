MADRIDActualizado:
El portavoz del PSOE en el Senado, Ander Gil, ha asegurado este martes que su formación planteará blindar en la Constitución el ingreso mínimo vital, la prestación aprobada el viernes, cuya implementación se ha visto acelerada por la emergencia del coronavirus.
En una entrevista en Los Desayunos de TVE, preguntado por si es favorable a este blindaje, Gil ha defendido que "blindar el estado de bienestar no sólo es un objetivo interesante, sino que es un objetivo que nos planteamos".
Gil: "Sería un buen objetivo para que, al margen del Gobierno de turno, haya determinados suelos sociales que sean intocables"
Así, el portavoz del PSOE ha enmarcado este "objetivo" en el "horizonte" de una reforma constitucional sobre diferentes materias. "Nosotros hemos defendido incluir este blindaje social. Sería un buen objetivo para que, al margen del Gobierno de turno, haya determinados suelos sociales que sean intocables, porque eso nos fortalecerá a todos".
Este martes, Público informó de que la mayoría de formaciones que apoyaron la investidura de Pedro Sánchez como presidente del Gobierno, en enero, son hoy partidarias de estudiar el blindaje constitucional de esta prestación. Sánchez considera positiva esta propuesta, y su socio en el Ejecutivo de coalición, Unidas Podemos, siempre se ha mostrado a favor de facilitar las máximas garantías para el cumplimiento de derechos sociales.
Como el PSOE o Unidas Podemos, buena parte de las fuerzas del bloque de investidura encuadran este objetivo concreto en la reforma que también deberá fijar que las pensiones se actualicen en base al IPC.
El Ejecutivo aprobó subir las pensiones con respecto al Índice de Precios al Consumo para 2020, pero es un compromiso de campaña electoral, y también una exigencia de algunos de sus aliados, blindar esta revalorización en la Carta Magna.
El debate sobre el posible blindaje del ingreso mínimo arrancó este domingo, cuando el propio Sánchez reconoció en rueda de prensa que ésta era una "propuesta sugerente", obviando que ya figuró en su programa electoral para 2015.
