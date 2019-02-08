Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

PSOE y Podemos registran una propuesta para suprimir el voto rogado antes de las elecciones de mayo

En la proposición, para la que se ha solicitado el trámite de urgencia, se recoge la ampliación de los plazos para que no peligre la llegada del voto de los españoles en el extranjero. El PP rechaza la reforma y Cs no la bloqueará en la Mesa.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Manifestación de la Marea Granate, a propósito del voto rogado. Foto: MAREA GRANATE

Manifestación de la Marea Granate, a propósito del voto rogado / MAREA GRANATE

El Grupo Socialista y el Grupo Confederal de Unidos Podemos-En Comù Podem-En Marea han registrado este viernes una propuesta para suprimir el voto rogado y facilitar el ejercicio de sufragio de los ciudadanos españoles residentes en el extranjero. Los grupos han alcanzado un acuerdo con la colaboración de los ministerios de Asuntos Exteriores y de Interior y en base a una propuesta de un grupo de trabajo de expertos que cuenta con miembros de la Oficina del Censo Electoral.

Además de la supresión del voto rogado, implantado por el PP en 2011, y que ha bajado los índices de participación de los españoles que residen en el exterior hasta el 5%, la proposición de ley recoge una serie de medidas que buscan reducir la burocracia y facilitar la recepción de la papeleta y el envío del voto y que contemplan, entre otras cuestiones, la ampliación de los plazos para garantizar que el sufragio llega a tiempo.

((Habrá ampliación))

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad