Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias han llegado a una larga lista de acuerdos en varios ámbitos: en Educación, derogarán los recortes implantados por el Partido Popular. En Memoria Histórica, han acordado quitarle la pensión y la medalla a Billy El Niño y crear un Museo Estatal de la Memoria. En materia fiscal, bajar los impuestos a los autónomos y el IVA en productos de primera necesidad. Y en política internacional, la firma del tratado de prohibición de armas nucleares. Además, eliminar el voto rogado.
Pablo Iglesias ha anunciado los acuerdos a los medios de comunicación cuando ha terminado la reunión. El líder de Podemos ha valorado positivamente el encuentro y ha aclarado que es "un buen comienzo": "Espero que en el mes de octubre podamos tener un acuerdo global sobre los Presupuestos Generales del Estado de 2019", explica Iglesias.
El presidente del Gobierno ha recibido este jueves en La Moncloa al líder de Podemos durante dos horas y media. Este encuentro ha sido el primero en el que han convocado a la prensa desde que Sánchez es presidente, ya que la última reunión se celebró en secreto y no llegó a los medios de comunicación hasta que pasaron tres días. Desde entonces, ambos han mantenido contacto telefónico de forma habitual.
