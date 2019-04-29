El Gobierno de Canadá revocó el pasado mes de marzo una autorización de entrada al país al expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont, que tenía prevista una gira por Québec, organizada por la Sociedad San Juan Bautista (SSJB), a partir del 2 de abril, según ha informado Radio Canadá. Puigdemont tiene intención de recurrir esta decisión gubernamental este mismo lunes ante un tribunal federal de Montreal, ha señalado la misma fuente y confirman a Europa Press fuentes de su defensa. La visita de Puigdemont a la provincia francófona incluía una rueda de prensa, una visita a su Asamblea Nacional y otras actividades.
Según la SSJB, los preparativos para el viaje comenzaron en otoño y Puigdemont obtuvo su autorización electrónica de viaje (AVE, un documento similar al ESTA que pide Estados Unidos). La misma fuente ha dicho que el anuncio de la candidatura de Puigdemont a las elecciones europeas cambió los planes y el viaje a Québec se aplazó a una fecha indeterminada. Sin embargo, el 31 de marzo, pocas horas antes de la fecha de viaje inicialmente prevista, el expresidente catalán fue informado por correo electrónico de que el Ministerio Federal de Inmigración revocaba su autorización electrónica de viaje.
La emisora ha señalado que la revocación no estaba justificada por escrito y que la página web del Ministerio Federal de Inmigración deja claro que las autoridades se reservan el derecho a denegar una autorización por "autorizaciones subversivas" o "actividades criminales". Un portavoz del Departamento consultado por la emisora ha declinado comentar casos específicos.
La decisión impide a Puigdemont viajar a Canadá y ha motivado la indignación de la SSJB, que cree que ha podido haber alguna intervención política y se reafirma en su empeño de llevar a Puigdemont a Canadá. Según Radio Canadá, Puigdemont ha contratado al abogado especialista en extranjería Stéphane Handfield y será éste quien presente este lunes un recurso ante un tribunal federal de Montreal protestar por la denegación de la entrada.
