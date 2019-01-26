Quince taxistas inician una huelga de hambre para demostrar que es una "situación de vida o muerte"

Quince taxistas han iniciado este viernes, a las 10 horas, una huelga de hambre para demostrar que el problema sobre la falta de regulación del sector de los Vehículos de Alquiler con Conductor (VTC) hay que tratarlo porque es una "situación de vida o muerte", en palabras del portavoz de la Plataforma Caracol, Saúl Crespo.
En lo denominado ya por el sector como "zona cero", en los alrededores del recinto ferial de Ifema, se encontraba el grupo de taxistas mezclados con el resto de manifestantes, que en principio, no han querido hacer declaraciones a los medios, a la espera de ver cómo evoluciona la protesta.
De momento, estas personas, de diferentes edades, han dejado de comer, pero aún tienen que decidir cómo y dónde se va a desarrollar la huelga. Será una decisión que se tome en la asamblea de trabajadores que celebrarán a lo largo de esta mañana, coincidiendo con la quinta jornada de huelga indefinida.
Entre las cuestiones que influirán en la decisión están las temperaturas de los próximos días y la atención sanitaria que puedan recibir del Samur-Protección Civil. "Dependerá del frío y también de a dónde se trasladen las concentraciones", han explicado fuentes del sector.
