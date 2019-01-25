Público
Huelga de taxi Los taxistas ven "insuficiente" el preacuerdo en Madrid y siguen en huelga indefinida

El presidente de la Federación Profesional del Taxi se queja de que el borrador "no se parece en nada" a las peticiones del colectivo.

24/01/2019.- Decenas de taxis estacionados a las puertas del recinto ferial de IFEMA, donde se celebra la feria de turismo, FITUR, durante el cuarto día de huelga del sector del que reclama a la administración autonómica que apruebe una legislación que li

Decenas de taxis estacionados a las puertas del recinto ferial de IFEMA. EFE/Chema Moya

El presidente de la Federación Profesional del Taxi, Julio Sanz, ha calificado este viernes de "totalmente insuficiente" el borrador de acuerdo alcanzado entre el Ayuntamiento y la Comunidad de Madrid para regular los vehículos de alquiler con conductor (VTC), por lo que se mantiene la huelga indefinida.

Así lo ha expresado a los medios de comunicación tras la reunión que los representantes del sector del taxi han mantenido en la sede del Ayuntamiento con la alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, y la delegada de Medio Ambiente y Movilidad, Inés Sabanés.

Sanz ha destacado que el borrador "no se parece en nada" a las peticiones del colectivo de taxistas, por lo que no hay ninguna novedad sobre la desconvocatoria de la huelga indefinida.

Según el borrador, el usuario de un VTC debe encontrarse a una distancia mínima de trescientos metros, lo que, a su juicio, es "una anécdota o una burla", dado que una gran manzana tiene más de trescientos metros y con ellos se está procurando la inmediatez.

